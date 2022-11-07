Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,424,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 87,543 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

NYSE NVO opened at $112.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

