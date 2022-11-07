Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 34.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after buying an additional 72,237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 341.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $9,591,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $330.55 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.94 and its 200-day moving average is $316.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,256 shares of company stock valued at $77,508,213 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

