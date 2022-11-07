Morgan Stanley Boosts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.