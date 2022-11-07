Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) PT Raised to $75.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.14.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Down 4.0 %

Morphic stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

About Morphic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.