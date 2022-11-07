National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million.
Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$33.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$32.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Insiders have sold a total of 36,722 shares of company stock worth $1,749,506 in the last quarter.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
