National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

PKI stock opened at C$25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at C$357,418.08. Insiders acquired a total of 11,435 shares of company stock worth $381,764 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

