NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($3.93).

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.47) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.47) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.39) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 238 ($2.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £23.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 915.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.46. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 276.09 ($3.19).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

