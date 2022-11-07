nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $117,305.40 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nCino Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

