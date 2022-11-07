Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

