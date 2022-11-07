Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Price Performance

VRTV opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

