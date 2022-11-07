Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,022 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock worth $11,126,487 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

