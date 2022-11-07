Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,486.49 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several research firms recently commented on CARS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

