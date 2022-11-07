Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $102.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

