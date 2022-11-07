Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in HomeStreet by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

