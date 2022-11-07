Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

