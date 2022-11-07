Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,645 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 230,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 128,332 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,452,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 34,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.