Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 60 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $359.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

