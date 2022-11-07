Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 672 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

Shares of Masco stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

