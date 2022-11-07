Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 7,700 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $1,037,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $9.60 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

