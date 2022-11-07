Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

