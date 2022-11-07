Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

