Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,144 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE IPG opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

