Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,104 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Honda Motor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.5 %

HMC stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

