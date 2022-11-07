Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

