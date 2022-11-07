Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $145.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.