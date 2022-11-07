Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $14.83 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

