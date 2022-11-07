Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
