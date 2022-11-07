Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after buying an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

