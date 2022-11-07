Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

