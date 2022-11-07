Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 134.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 162.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

