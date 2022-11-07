Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $766,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,169.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

