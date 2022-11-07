Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $541,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $16.11 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

