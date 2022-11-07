Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ICVT stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15.

