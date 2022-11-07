Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $555,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 760.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

