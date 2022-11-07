Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $561,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $3,638,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $67.81 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.