Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

DMB opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

