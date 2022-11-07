Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

STERIS Announces Dividend

Shares of STE opened at $162.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average is $203.22. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

