Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,613,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $215.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.