Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

PEAK stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

