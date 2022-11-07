Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,945 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
TAP opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Molson Coors Beverage Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
