Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,810 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.18 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

