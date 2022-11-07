Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 485 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.