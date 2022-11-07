Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 619 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,877,184. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

