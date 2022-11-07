Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

