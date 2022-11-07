Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 28.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK opened at $34.62 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

