Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,483,000 after buying an additional 378,787 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 6.1 %

STM stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.