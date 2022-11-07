Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,797 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 166,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $412,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,512,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $695,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

