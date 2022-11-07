Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,205 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

