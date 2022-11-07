Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,199 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $699,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 355.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CII opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

