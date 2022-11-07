Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,787 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,487,000 after purchasing an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,798,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,027,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

